Patrick Beverley accused of choking and punching his sister

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley was arrested last week on a felony assault charge, and some troubling new details about the situation have surfaced.

Beverley was arrested in Richmond, Texas, on Friday and booked on a charge of Assault on a Family Member/Household Member Impeding Breath or Circulation. He was released on $40,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit that was obtained by TMZ, Beverley was accused of punching his younger sister in the eye and choking her for up to 30 seconds. Beverley’s sister told police that Beverley was angry after she left home in the middle of the night without permission to see her boyfriend Aiden Hilderbrand at a nearby park.

When Beverley’s sister returned home, she says her mother Lisa was awake. Lisa told her daughter to call Hilderbrand and have him come over to the home. Hilderbrand arrived at the home, at which point Lisa allegedly called Beverley to come over.

Beverley’s sister says when Beverley arrived he scolded her and then “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor.” She said she was losing oxygen and unable to breathe for 20-30 seconds. Beverley’s sister claims Beverley then took her out of the room by the neck and slammed her against the wall.

After that, Beverley’s sister alleges that Beverley laid her on the couch and punched her in the eye with a closed fist. Hilderbrand was then told to leave and Beverley allegedly followed him. Hilberbrand was the one who called the police.

Officers said they observed markings on Beverley’s sister’s neck.

The 37-year-old Beverley has addressed the incident via social media. Beverley urged people to not believe everything they read on the internet. Beverley’s camp also claimed that the former NBA player was concerned after he found his sister “alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night.”

Beverley played in the NBA from 2013-14, making three total All-Defensive teams. After last appearing in the league for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2023-24, Beverley spent last season playing professionally in Israel for Hapoel Tel Aviv.

While Beverley indeed had no criminal record prior to his arrest this week, he had a lawsuit filed against him for throwing a ball at an opposing fan during a 2024 incident. Now it appears that Beverley’s arrest had to do with the relationship status of his minor sister.