Klay Thompson feuding with ex-NBA star over Megan Thee Stallion comments

Klay Thompson is standing up for his woman’s honor this week.

Retired former NBA champion Jason Williams made waves earlier in the week during an appearance on the “Hoopin’ N Hollerin'” podcast that he co-hosts with ex-NBA guard Patrick Beverley. Williams spoke on the early struggles of Dallas Mavericks veteran Thompson this season and suggested that Thompson’s poor performance might be because of his girlfriend, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’m from West Virginia, man,” said Williams. “I’ve been taught a lot by some old folks, some old white folks. It only takes one p—y to drag a battleship across the desert. That’s how powerful it is.

“Klay Thompson, I ain’t saying that’s what it is,” Williams added. “But that might be what it is.”

Here is the full video of Williams’ remarks.

Jason Williams suggests Meg Thee Stallion may be behind Klay Thompson's slump: "It only takes one to drag a battleship across the desert."



That led to a fiery response from Thompson the next day over Instagram.

“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram comment. “Especially from someone who played in the NBA . How would yall [sic] feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? @patbev21 Do better fellas . Very disappointing.”

Thompson, 35, has been dating Megan, 30, since the summer. The two have shown a lot of PDA over social media in recent months, and Megan even gifted Thompson with an absurdly expensive watch at one point.

That said, Thompson has indeed been quite lackluster this season, averaging 8.5 points per game on 32.0 percent from the field and 28.9 percent from three (all career-low numbers). While Thompson was recently demoted by the Mavericks and now even appears to be facing an uncertain future in Dallas, he does not at all appreciate the (vulgar) suggestion that his girlfriend Megan is to blame for his struggles this year.