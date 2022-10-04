 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 3, 2022

Ben Simmons already booed during preseason game in Brooklyn

October 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Ben Simmons at the free throw line

Ben Simmons’ return to the court is not getting of to a great start.

Simmons was booed during his Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. You can hear the boos while Simmons was at the free throw line late in the first quarter.

Though the game was played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it’s possible the boos came from 76ers fans.

Simmons was drafted No. 1 overall by the Sixers in 2016 but missed his entire first season due to injury. Then he refused to play all of last season. Between his lack of availability, poor shooting and outright refusal to shoot the ball, Simmons became a big target of frustration from many Sixers fans. That appears to remain the case.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus