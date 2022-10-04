Ben Simmons already booed during preseason game in Brooklyn

Ben Simmons’ return to the court is not getting of to a great start.

Simmons was booed during his Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. You can hear the boos while Simmons was at the free throw line late in the first quarter.

Ben Simmons getting boo’d in his home arena after missing 2 free throws. Looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat pic.twitter.com/5zdMcFVeqf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2022

Though the game was played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it’s possible the boos came from 76ers fans.

Simmons was drafted No. 1 overall by the Sixers in 2016 but missed his entire first season due to injury. Then he refused to play all of last season. Between his lack of availability, poor shooting and outright refusal to shoot the ball, Simmons became a big target of frustration from many Sixers fans. That appears to remain the case.