Ben Simmons could end up with fitting team?

Ben Simmons’ latest possible trade destination could be a very fitting one.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reported this week that the New Orleans Pelicans have popped up on the radar for a potential Simmons trade.

The fit would be an apt one for Simmons on a number of different fronts. It would be a homecoming of sorts for the three-time All-Star, who attended college at LSU. It could also jumpstart the Pelicans, a 9-21 team with one of the worst defenses in the NBA this season, and give them an insurance plan just in case Zion Williamson’s health continues to trend downward. Finally, a Simmons trade could be a Hail Mary for embattled Pelicans executive David Griffin, who seems to be on shaky ground right now.

There are obviously higher-upside landing spots out there for Simmons. But the Pelicans should be able to plant themselves firmly in the mix with the strong war chest of young players and draft capital that they have to offer (not to mention that the fit makes plenty of sense).

