Look: Ben Simmons jerseys selling for huge discount in Philly

Ben Simmons seems to be about as good as gone from the Philadelphia 76ers. At least one retailer is acting accordingly.

NBC 10 anchor John Clark shared a photo on Twitter Friday that shows Ben Simmons jerseys are in the 50 percent off rack at the Philadelphia airport.

Ben Simmons jerseys are now 50% off at Philly airport They are on the clearance rack. Next to… Carson Wentz jerseys and by @BHudTV pic.twitter.com/iXLet5chjC — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 24, 2021

Simmons’ jerseys now have a home next to the excess Carson Wentz Eagles jerseys. Wentz was traded to Indianapolis over the offseason and, shockingly, is already hurt.

Simmons was the No. 1 pick by the Sixers in 2016 but has struggled with his shot throughout his career. Things came to a head during the playoffs when Simmons refused to shoot.

Now reports say Simmons will no longer report to the Sixers. After reading that story, even 50 percent off seems overpriced.