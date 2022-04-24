 Skip to main content
Sunday, April 24, 2022

Report reveals why Ben Simmons may not make Nets debut this season

April 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ben Simmons in a tank top

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have been hinting that Ben Simmons could make his debut for them at some point during their playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but there is now a decent chance we will not see Simmons play in a single game this season.

Simmons has officially been ruled out for Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former first overall pick initially expected to play in Game 4 but woke up on Sunday with back soreness.

The Celtics took a 3-0 series lead over Brooklyn with their win at the Barclays Center on Saturday. They now have a chance to complete the sweep, which would assure that Simmons does not make his Nets debut this season.

Simmons has experienced back soreness since he was traded to the Nets in February. He did not play at all for the Philadelphia 76ers while he was seeking a trade.

Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about Simmons’ availability prior to Game 3, and he provided an interesting response.

