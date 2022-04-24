Report reveals why Ben Simmons may not make Nets debut this season

The Brooklyn Nets have been hinting that Ben Simmons could make his debut for them at some point during their playoff series against the Boston Celtics, but there is now a decent chance we will not see Simmons play in a single game this season.

Simmons has officially been ruled out for Game 4 against the Celtics on Monday night. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the former first overall pick initially expected to play in Game 4 but woke up on Sunday with back soreness.

ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2022

The Celtics took a 3-0 series lead over Brooklyn with their win at the Barclays Center on Saturday. They now have a chance to complete the sweep, which would assure that Simmons does not make his Nets debut this season.

Simmons has experienced back soreness since he was traded to the Nets in February. He did not play at all for the Philadelphia 76ers while he was seeking a trade.

Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about Simmons’ availability prior to Game 3, and he provided an interesting response.