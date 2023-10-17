Ben Simmons fan goes viral for chest tattoo of Nets star

Ben Simmons, controversial and polarizing as he has become, still has some die-hard fans. One such hardcore supporter showed up to the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Simmons suited up against his former team at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Before the game started, the 3-time All-Star spent some time with a few early-arriving fans. One fan drew Simmons’ attention enough for the Nets forward to ask, “Who got a camera?”

The reason? The man had Simmons’ face tattooed on his chest.

“Show them your tattoo,” Simmons implored the fan.

“Can I have your shirt?” the fan responded, as he pulled on his Simmons jersey to reveal the tattoo.

Ben Simmons couldn't believe this fan had a tattoo of him 😅 (via @BrooklynNets)

pic.twitter.com/ma5sUwNOHY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2023

Simmons gave the camera one final look as if to say, “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?” before handing the fan the shirt off his back.

The Nets star tallied 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists in the 127-119 loss to the Sixers.

It’s been two full seasons since Simmons last played at an All-Star level. But the 27-year-old appears to have the support of both his Nets teammates and the fans who have remained loyal to him through the ups and downs.