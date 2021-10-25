Ben Simmons no longer being fined by 76ers due to CBA provision

Ben Simmons informed the Philadelphia 76ers last week that he is not mentally ready to play in games, and as a result he is no longer being fined by the team.

The Sixers had been fining Simmons during his holdout from training camp and the preseason. However, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Monday that the situation changed when the star point guard told the team he is dealing with a mental health issue. There is a provision in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement that states teams cannot withhold a player’s salary if the player is unable to practice or play due to his mental health.

Shelburne says the 76ers have offered to make resources available to Simmons and are taking him at his word that he is working on his mental health issues.

Simmons also told the Sixers last week that he was dealing with tightness in his back, though he was cleared by doctors. One report claimed the team is furious over the situation and does not believe Simmons has any physical or mental issue.

The 76ers simply need to lower their asking price and trade Simmons. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey is obviously trying to get as much in return for the former first overall pick as possible. Rival teams know that Simmons has no intention of ever playing for Philly again. That has left the Sixers in a tough spot, but they need to move on sooner rather than later.