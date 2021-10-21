Report: 76ers believe Ben Simmons is faking injury, mental health issue

Ben Simmons appears unlikely to play in the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, but it sounds like the team feels strongly that he is fit to suit up.

Simmons informed the Sixers on Thursday that he is experiencing tightness in his back. He was reportedly cleared by the team’s medical staff to participate in an individual workout, but he chose to skip it. In addition to the supposed back ailment, Simmons has told the 76ers he is not mentally ready to play.

Not surprisingly, the Sixers do not believe Simmons. Howard Eskin of Sports Radio 94 WIP reports that team officials think Simmons is faking both his back injury and mental unpreparedness. They are said to be “livid” with the point guard.

According to Sources, belief by #Sixers Ben Simmons is faking injury and mental illness. He came in 2day and said he had back stiffness and mentally not ready to play. Mental illness is serious issue and team is livid Simmons went down that road. Team plans to fine him every game — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 21, 2021

It is clear that Simmons never intends to play for the Sixers again. The team probably doesn’t want him, but they would likely prefer for things to run a lot more smoothly while they work to trade him. Simmons is unwilling to cooperate — even if it would help facilitate a trade.

Simmons was kicked out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday. The team then announced that he had been suspended one game, which got him out of playing in the season opener on Wednesday night. He’s obviously willing to do anything he can to continue sitting out.