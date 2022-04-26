Report reveals why Ben Simmons did not attend Game 4

Ben Simmons has not been able to play for the Brooklyn Nets since February’s trade, but he has been a consistent figure on the team’s bench during games. That was not the case Monday night, when the Nets faced a do-or-die Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Simmons was noticeably absent from the Nets’ bench for Game 4, especially since he had attended Game 3 as usual. According to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, Simmons’ recurring back injury is the reason he did not attend.

As others have noted, Ben Simmons is not on Nets' bench tonight. I'm told he's not at the arena, because of his ongoing back issues. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) April 25, 2022

Anything health-related surrounding Simmons will be treated with skepticism at this point. Many will point out that Simmons’ back has been an issue for months, and it looks quite convenient that he would suddenly stop attending when the Nets are facing a big game they initially expected him to play in. Emerging reports that the Nets are frustrated with the situation will not help either.

The Nets had hoped Simmons would be ready to play in Game 4, but he woke up Sunday with more back pain. Reports Monday indicated that the Nets are working with Simmons to address both physical and mental health issues, and both sides are apparently in agreement that Simmons has more work to do before he can play in games.