 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, April 25, 2022

Report reveals why Ben Simmons did not attend Game 4

April 25, 2022
by Grey Papke
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons has not been able to play for the Brooklyn Nets since February’s trade, but he has been a consistent figure on the team’s bench during games. That was not the case Monday night, when the Nets faced a do-or-die Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.

Simmons was noticeably absent from the Nets’ bench for Game 4, especially since he had attended Game 3 as usual. According to Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, Simmons’ recurring back injury is the reason he did not attend.

Anything health-related surrounding Simmons will be treated with skepticism at this point. Many will point out that Simmons’ back has been an issue for months, and it looks quite convenient that he would suddenly stop attending when the Nets are facing a big game they initially expected him to play in. Emerging reports that the Nets are frustrated with the situation will not help either.

The Nets had hoped Simmons would be ready to play in Game 4, but he woke up Sunday with more back pain. Reports Monday indicated that the Nets are working with Simmons to address both physical and mental health issues, and both sides are apparently in agreement that Simmons has more work to do before he can play in games.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus