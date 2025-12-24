Photos of Ben Simmons fuel speculation that he has been shooting with the wrong hand

Recent photos of Ben Simmons have emerged fueling the longstanding speculation that he has been using the wrong shooting hand for his entire career.

Simmons, who shoots left-handed, has not signed with any NBA team so far this season. With a lot of free time on his hands, the former All-Star has taken on some new hobbies. Simmons recently purchased the South Florida Sails, a pro fishing team competing in the Sport Fishing Championship.

Photos of Simmons fishing have since emerged online, which show the former Defensive Player of the Year finalist casting with his right hand and retrieving with his left. The form is common among right-handed anglers to keep their dominant hand on the fishing rod.

The photos were posted by NBA reporter Kevin O’Connor, who has long been the unofficial conductor of the “Ben Simmons is a righty” train.

Ben Simmons casts right and retrieves left, a technique that allows right-handed anglers to keep their dominant hand on the rod for maximum control.



The evidence is overwhelming that he shot the basketball with the wrong hand. https://t.co/hrQCj2rteq pic.twitter.com/Rquoqhofru — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) December 23, 2025

Simmons is reportedly ambidextrous, which would usually be seen as an advantage on the basketball court. However, his ability to use both hands casts doubt on whether or not he has been using the proper shooting hand this entire time.

The fishing photos added to the pile of evidence that Simmons, a dreadful outside shooter, picked the wrong hand. In 2018, Simmons turned heads when he threw right-handed on a perfect first pitch strike at a Philadelphia Phillies game. Simmons’ former teammate, JJ Redick, has gone on record saying that he believes Ben is a true righty after spending several seasons together.

Despite sporting one of the shakiest jump shots in NBA history, Simmons was still one of the best players in the NBA in his prime. Imagine how good he could’ve been if he had learned to shoot from the (allegedly) correct side.