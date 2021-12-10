Report: Ben Simmons trade talks are heating up

It was all quiet on the Ben Simmons trade front for a while, but that appears to be changing.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe reported on Friday that trade talks surrounding Simmons are heating up. Woj attributes the change to a key turning point in the league calendar on Wednesday, when many more players become eligible to be traded.

Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league's 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved. https://t.co/f2nYMp353z — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Many free agents who signed this offseason will become eligible for a trade on Dec. 15. That increases the pool of players who can be offered to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for Simmons.

Simmons, 25, has been trying to get himself traded away by Philly since his terrible playoff series against Atlanta last season. The Sixers so far have not budged, which has led the situation to become messy. The former No. 1 pick has not played in a game this season. He has reportedly spent time working with a college team.

