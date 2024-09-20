Ben Simmons provides big update on his injury recovery

After three seasons of back trouble, Ben Simmons has provided a significant update on his health with the start of training camp looming.

Simmons’ agent Bernie Lee told NBA insider Chris Haynes that Simmons has been fully cleared to participate in training camp. Simmons will have no restrictions and has totally recovered from his back procedure.

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons (recovered from a back procedure) will be a go to begin training camp on Oct. 1 with no restrictions, his agent Bernie Lee tells me: “Ben is fully cleared and is a full participant for the start of camp. He is excited to get started.” pic.twitter.com/FeAlR85j2L — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 20, 2024

The question at this point is whether Simmons can actually stay healthy. A 42-game stint for Brooklyn in 2022-23 is the most we have seen of him in three years. He has essentially become a punchline, both because of his frequent injuries and his ineffective play when he is healthy. Even though Simmons’ jump shot has looked solid in recent workouts, there is widespread skepticism that he can produce anything close to that in game action.

The Nets owe Simmons about $40 million this upcoming season. He is entering the final year of his contract, so he has a lot to prove with a lot of uncertainty in his future. A full training camp without any issues would be a helpful step in at least starting to try and re-establish himself.