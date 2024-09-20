 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 20, 2024

Ben Simmons provides big update on his injury recovery

September 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After three seasons of back trouble, Ben Simmons has provided a significant update on his health with the start of training camp looming.

Simmons’ agent Bernie Lee told NBA insider Chris Haynes that Simmons has been fully cleared to participate in training camp. Simmons will have no restrictions and has totally recovered from his back procedure.

The question at this point is whether Simmons can actually stay healthy. A 42-game stint for Brooklyn in 2022-23 is the most we have seen of him in three years. He has essentially become a punchline, both because of his frequent injuries and his ineffective play when he is healthy. Even though Simmons’ jump shot has looked solid in recent workouts, there is widespread skepticism that he can produce anything close to that in game action.

The Nets owe Simmons about $40 million this upcoming season. He is entering the final year of his contract, so he has a lot to prove with a lot of uncertainty in his future. A full training camp without any issues would be a helpful step in at least starting to try and re-establish himself.

Article Tags

Ben Simmons
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus