Ben Simmons gets roasted on social media over injury update

March 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Ben Simmons in a tank top

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets ruled Ben Simmons out for the remainder of the season on Thursday, prematurely ending his campaign for the third consecutive year. Naturally, social media had some brutal reactions.

Simmons’ inability to stay healthy combined with his albatross of a contract has long made him a favorite target of NBA fans on social media. That was no different after the Nets said Simmons will miss the remainder of the season as he explores treatment options for a nerve impingement in his lower back. Social media was not feeling sympathetic, to put it lightly.

The perception surrounding Simmons at this point is that he is happy to sit on the bench and collect paychecks. That is not totally fair, as his back has been a lingering issue for several years. His biggest issue is that even when he does play, he is a shadow of his former self. In 15 games this season, he averaged just 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. He bears little resemblance to the player who, despite the criticism, was once a Rookie of the Year and perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

At this rate, Simmons’ legacy is going to be one of an overpriced bust who is hated in the city where he was most successful. He has one year left on his contract, and is slated to make over $40 million next season.

Ben Simmons
