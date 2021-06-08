Ben Simmons wants to defend Trae Young moving forward in playoff series

Trae Young ate the Philadelphia 76ers up for dinner during Atlanta’s upset victory in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Now Ben Simmons wants the task of trying to slow him down.

Simmons told reporters after the Sixers’ defeat that he wants the defensive assignment against Young moving forward.

“Yeah, I probably will do that,” said Simmons, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I want to. So, if the refs ain’t going to call so many fouls, I can be physical and be 6-10, then I’ll be 6-10. But we’ll see.

“Obviously, Trae is very talented,” Simmons added. “He’s crafty and he’s not a selfish player. So he’s going to find his guys when he is open. At the same time, he is looking for his. So a lot of respect to him. But I’m looking to come in there and see if I can be a little more physical next game and see if the refs are going to let us play a little bit.”

Simmons’ primary defensive assignment in Sunday’s Game 1 was Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic. Sixers teammates Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle handled the bulk of the Young matchup. But Young detonated for 35 points and 10 assists as the Hawks stole the opening contest in Philly.

The risk with putting Simmons on Young, who is one of the best in the league at drawing calls, is that he could get into foul trouble and be unable to carry a big load on offense. That is potentially worrisome with fellow Sixers star Joel Embiid hobbled by a knee injury. But Simmons is a player who often hypes himself up as the top defender in the NBA. This is exactly the kind of mindset he needs to put his money where his mouth is.