Report: 1 major suitor is no longer pursuing Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers’ odds of trading Ben Simmons before the Feb. 10 deadline appear to be going from low to lower.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Sacramento Kings, who were one of the teams most aggressive for Simmons, have now ended their pursuit of a deal with the Sixers and are looking elsewhere for trades.

Wojnarowski adds that the Kings believe that Philly’s asking price for the former All-Star Simmons is too steep and that no pathway exists to a deal.

Simmons is about to enter the sixth month of his holdout from the team, but all indications are that the Sixers’ asking price is getting higher not lower. The Kings had plenty of compelling assets to offer as well like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Marvin Bagley, and rookie Davion Mitchell. Sacramento appeared to be valuing De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton more highly, but both could have hypothetically been included in a Simmons deal too.

Granted, the Kings were just one team on the long list of Simmons suitors. But if a team like Sacramento, who needs a big upgrade and has the pieces to trade, does not think a deal for Simmons can get done, it does not really look promising for anyone else either.

Photo: Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports