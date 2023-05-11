Comedian Bill Burr cracks great joke about Tom Thibodeau

Bill Burr gave up on the fight to grow hair on his head many years ago, but the comedian respects that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is not ready to wave the white flag.

Burr sent a hilarious tweet while watching Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Knicks and Miami Heat on Wednesday night. He said he respects that Thibodeau still styles what little hair he has left on his head.

I respect that the Knicks coach still puts product in his hair. — Bill Burr (@billburr) May 11, 2023

Burr certainly is not the first person to notice Thibodeau’s commitment to styling his last remaining strands.

respect to Tom Thibodeau sticking with the lily pad hair in 2023. pic.twitter.com/6yMEQn0zMx — Cats on a Toboggan (@catsonatoboggan) May 6, 2023

The easiest job in the world is being Tom Thibodeau’s hair stylist pic.twitter.com/fXbEbvuvZC — the fake russ smith (@russdiculous) April 22, 2023

As a middle-aged man who shaves his head, Burr probably admires Thibodeau’s confidence.

Even LeBron James has been in a battle with his hair line for years. At one point it looked like he may have given up as a well, but he is still fighting. No one is fighting quite as ferociously as Thibodeau, however.