Comedian Bill Burr cracks great joke about Tom Thibodeau

May 11, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Thibodeau looking on

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Burr gave up on the fight to grow hair on his head many years ago, but the comedian respects that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is not ready to wave the white flag.

Burr sent a hilarious tweet while watching Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Knicks and Miami Heat on Wednesday night. He said he respects that Thibodeau still styles what little hair he has left on his head.

“I respect that the Knicks coach still puts product in his hair,” Burr wrote.

Burr certainly is not the first person to notice Thibodeau’s commitment to styling his last remaining strands.

As a middle-aged man who shaves his head, Burr probably admires Thibodeau’s confidence.

Even LeBron James has been in a battle with his hair line for years. At one point it looked like he may have given up as a well, but he is still fighting. No one is fighting quite as ferociously as Thibodeau, however.

