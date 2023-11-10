Key Blazers acquisition to undergo season-ending surgery

The Portland Trail Blazers’ return package for Damian Lillard is already aging somewhat poorly.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that new Blazers center Robert Williams will need to undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee. He is expected to have the procedure early next week and should be fully recovered for the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 26-year-old Williams, an All-Defensive selection in the 2021-22 season, arrived in Portland as part of the Jrue Holiday trade with the Boston Celtics (with Holiday having arrived as a part of the Damian Lillard trade with the Milwaukee Bucks). He has a long history of knee problems (albeit mainly to his left knee) but was fully healthy at the time the Blazers traded for him.

Wojnarowski notes that Williams injured his right knee in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. That puts a capper on his debut season for Portland after just six games (with averages of 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest).

2023-24 was set to be a rebuilding year for the Blazers anyway, and the good news is that the talented shot-blocker and lob threat Williams is expected to make a full recovery. But that won’t be much solace for Portland fans right now, especially after the other big injury blow the team recently suffered.