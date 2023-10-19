Controversial ex-Blazers executive Neil Olshey lands job with new NBA team

Neil Olshey’s music has begun to play once again.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice reported Thursday that Olshey, the former Portland Trail Blazers executive, has joined the Philadelphia 76ers in a consulting capacity. Neubeck notes that Olshey will provide college-level-focused scouting for the 76ers but that his role is open-ended and could change based on team needs. Olshey will report to 76ers president Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand.

The 58-year-old Olshey served as the GM and vice president of basketball operations for the LA Clippers before becoming GM of the Blazers in 2012. While Olshey was responsible for drafting Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in back-to-back years, acquiring veterans like Jusuf Nurkic and Seth Curry, and making other important moves that made them into a perennial playoff team, his tenure with Portland ended in disgrace. Olshey was fired in 2021 for “Code of Conduct Violations” after a team investigation revealed alleged workplace misconduct on his part. You can read the statement that the Blazers released at the time of Olshey’s firing here.

Olshey has laid low since getting fired by Portland and has not had a job in the NBA since. But he is now resurfacing with a 76ers team that has a lot of problems to fix right now.