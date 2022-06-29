Report: Blazers to offer Damian Lillard big extension

Damian Lillard has been the subject of trade rumors in recent years, but the Portland Trail Blazers are doing what they can to reaffirm their commitment the six-time All-Star.

Lillard is under contract with Portland for two more seasons with a player option for a third. According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the team wants to extend Lillard’s deal further and is planning to offer him a two-year extension that will exceed $100 million.

Lillard, 31, has a player option for 2024-25 that is worth $48 million. A two year extension that exceeds $100 million would constitute a raise.

The Blazers made a big move to acquire Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons leading up to the draft. They may be pursuing another significant trade as well.

Lillard has spent his entire career in Portland. There have been numerous reports over the years about him being frustrated with the direction of the franchise. Unlike so many other star players in tough situations, he has not requested a trade. The Blazers seem determined to have it stay that way.