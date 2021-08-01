Blazers, Raptors could make CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam swap?

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors are two franchises at crossroads this offseason. Now it turns out that they could be making a swap of their homegrown stars.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Saturday that the two teams have discussed the framework of a CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam trade. Fischer does note however that the negotiations have yet to generate significant momentum.

The two stars have both played for their respective teams for their entire careers. McCollum is a former Most Improved Player and one of the NBA’s better scorers, while Siakam is a former All-Star and All-NBA selection.

The Raptors seem to be making their guy available for trade, but the Blazers have come across as a bit more hesitant. Still, shaking things up with this kind of move could prove to be mutually beneficial for both teams.