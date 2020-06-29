pixel 1
Monday, June 29, 2020

Blazers to sign Jaylen Adams as replacement for Trevor Ariza

June 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers appear to have a roster replacement for Trevor Ariza.

Ariza informed the team last week that he would not be joining them in Orlando for the restart due to a family matter. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team plans to sign Jaylen Adams as a replacement.

Adams, 24, played at St. Bonaventure from 2014-2018 and was he co-Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year as a senior. He was signed to a two-way contract by the Atlanta Hawks after going undrafted. He averaged 3.2 points in 12.6 minutes per game over 3 contests in 2018-2019 for Atlanta. He averaged 21.5 points per game with the G League’s Wisconsin Herd this season.

