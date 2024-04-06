Bob Myers reveals how hard Warriors investigated infamous video leak

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers spent part of his final season running the team trying to figure out who was behind the infamous leaked video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole during practice at the start of the season.

The Warriors never identified a culprit for the video, which was leaked to TMZ and undermined the team’s assertion that the incident was minor. In an appearance on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, Myers admitted that the leaker was never identified, even though the organization brought in a third party to try to figure it out.

JJ Redick: “Did you ever find out who leaked the [Draymond Green and Jordan Poole tape]?” Bob Myers: “No… We looked. We tried, a third party, we couldn’t find him.” (via @OldManAndThree / YT)pic.twitter.com/nbEHpOKX3P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2024

“We couldn’t pinpoint anybody,” Myers said. “We looked. We tried, a third party. We couldn’t.”

The Warriors had good reason to try and sort it out. Coach Steve Kerr admitted that the incident and subsequent leak undermined trust within the Golden State locker room and impacted the entire season. The team wound up finishing 44-38 and lost in the Western Conference semifinals to the Lakers, and Poole was traded to Washington after the season.

The Poole-Green altercation has a lot of mysterious elements around it. For instance, we still don’t know exactly what was said, though there have been some claims about what led to the punch.