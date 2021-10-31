Aaron Rodgers finally reveals his Halloween costume

Aaron Rodgers at long last revealed his Halloween costume.

Rodgers had been growing out his hair and beard for months. He was even mocked for his style at the beginning of the season. But Rodgers was not deterred. He revealed in September that he was growing out his hair and beard for a Halloween costume.

On Saturday night, we finally got our payoff. Rodgers was dressing as John Wick.

The highly anticipated Aaron Rodgers costume reveal. (via Rodgers IG) pic.twitter.com/HrZQKIWO8a — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) October 31, 2021

John Wick is a film series starring Keanu Reeves as a hit man who comes out of retirement to get revenge. Three movies in the series have been released so far and two more are in production.

Is it possible that the retirement angle has deeper meaning for Rodgers?

Rodgers definitely had the costume down perfectly. And he sure surprised folks with his choice.

Was the commitment to the costume worth it? You be the judge.