Bobby Portis flashed crazy eyes at Domantas Sabonis

Things got a bit tense early in Saturday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings, and Bobby Portis was in the middle of it.

Portis got tangled up with Domantas Sabonis during the first quarter of the game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Cal. Sabonis appeared to nearly take Portis’ legs out while diving for a loose ball. Portis did not like that, and shoved Sabonis from behind moments later.

Portis received a technical foul, but he also flashed some crazy eyes at Sabonis.

Bobby Portis and Domas Sabonis get into it after Sabonis slides into Portis' legs going for a rebound



This cut from Portis to Sabonis has me weak 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/HHTiOKADtM — Hot Hand Theory (@HotHandTheory) November 1, 2025

He probably did not mean to, but Sabonis even looked a little unsettled at that.

Portis is not really the right player to mess with. He has a history of getting into scuffles like this, and is known for standing up for himself and his teammates. He’s also more than a little intimidating, even to his fellow NBA players. Nobody wants that guy staring you down.