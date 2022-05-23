Bradley Beal has encouraging comment about possible contract extension

The Washington Wizards struggled on the court last season, but Bradley Beal still sounds committed to the future of the franchise.

Beal can opt out of his current contract this offseason, and is expected to do so. At that point, he will be able to sign a five-year deal worth nearly $250 million with Washington, or a four-year pact worth around $180 million with any other team. In a new interview, Beal made it sound as though he still leans toward staying with the Wizards, though nothing is official.

“This injury also gave me a mental break, a time to evaluate life, and I haven’t changed my mind-set,” Beal told Ava Wallace of the Washington Post. “I enjoy being in D.C.; I enjoy being on this team.”

Beal had wrist surgery in February that ended his season, so he has had time to think about his future. It has to be hugely encouraging for Washington that he is still leaning toward re-signing at this stage.

Beal is likely to be pursued by plenty of other teams if and when he hits the open market this summer. However, he has maintained all along that he wants to stay in Washington. He will soon have the opportunity to end speculation of his departure, at least for the foreseeable future.