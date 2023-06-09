ESPN analyst shares Suns’ plans for Deandre Ayton

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson shared this week what he thinks the Phoenix Suns’ plans are for Deandre Ayton.

The Suns reportedly informed Chris Paul this week that they plan to waive him. The team also reportedly is considering trading Ayton.

Jefferson believes Ayton is as good as gone.

"Everything I've heard and seen, Deandre Ayton is gone." Richard Jefferson on Ayton when talking about Chris Paul's future in Phoenix and how #Suns can orchestrate roster if they trade Ayton and Paul. Kendrick Perkins thinks Paul going to #Lakers would "shake up the league." pic.twitter.com/GiqoyMUfJI — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) June 8, 2023

“Everything that I’ve heard and see, Deandre Ayton’s gone,” Jefferson said on ESPN.

Jefferson believes that trading Ayton would allow the Suns to add depth and ease their top-heavy issue. The Suns traded away important supporting players (Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson) to acquire Kevin Durant in February, leaving them somewhat thin.

Trade rumors have surrounded the former No. 1 overall draft pick for a few years, but he has remained with the team. It seems more and more like Ayton could finally be traded. He responded to the trade rumors last month by saying he wants to remain in Phoenix.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season. The 24-year-old center is owed nearly $100 million over the next three seasons.