ESPN analyst shares Suns’ plans for Deandre Ayton

June 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Deandre Ayton during a game

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) against the New Orleans Pelicans during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson shared this week what he thinks the Phoenix Suns’ plans are for Deandre Ayton.

The Suns reportedly informed Chris Paul this week that they plan to waive him. The team also reportedly is considering trading Ayton.

Jefferson believes Ayton is as good as gone.

“Everything that I’ve heard and see, Deandre Ayton’s gone,” Jefferson said on ESPN.

Jefferson believes that trading Ayton would allow the Suns to add depth and ease their top-heavy issue. The Suns traded away important supporting players (Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson) to acquire Kevin Durant in February, leaving them somewhat thin.

Trade rumors have surrounded the former No. 1 overall draft pick for a few years, but he has remained with the team. It seems more and more like Ayton could finally be traded. He responded to the trade rumors last month by saying he wants to remain in Phoenix.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season. The 24-year-old center is owed nearly $100 million over the next three seasons.

