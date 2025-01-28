Bradley Beal’s wife says heckling Suns fan made 6-year-old son cry

Bradley Beal has been the subject of trade rumors ahead of the upcoming deadline, and one Phoenix Suns fan was apparently very vocal over the weekend in calling for the star guard to be dealt.

Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, took to social media on Monday to describe an incident she says took place during the Suns’ 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday night. Adams-Beal says she was at the game with her and Bradley’s children when an unruly Suns fan “spent most of the night heckling my husband.”

Adams-Beal said the heckling reached a point where she felt she had to send her kids away from the seats for a while during the third quarter. When the kids returned in the fourth quarter, Adams-Beal says the fan made a vulgar comment that led to her 6-year-old son crying.

“The breaking point came in the fourth when my kids were back & the ‘fan’ yelled, ‘Trade this bum a– b–h Beal for Jimmy Butler!’ My six-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad. So at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to,” Adams-Beal wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

Adams-Beal said she typically has no problem ignoring hecklers, but she felt this particular fan crossed the line.

“I usually ignore nonsense, as I like to leave the circus to the clowns, but let’s clear this up. Being a fan is fine — ‘boo, you suck’ comes with sports. But disrespect is another thing,” She wrote.

Beal was asked about the incident before the Suns played the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. He said he had not yet read his wife’s social media post but confirmed that his son was brought to tears on Saturday over some things a fan said.

“Apparently there was some guy just heckling, kind of being an a–hole,” Beal told reporters. “My wife was pretty calm about it, but when my son’s right there, she’s not going for none of that. … I don’t know what was being said. All I see is my wife and my son crying in the front row and my wife turned around yelling at somebody. That’s never good. Family comes before any of this basketball s–. I just wanted to make sure she was good. Once security was taking care of it I was like, we’re good.”

"My wife was pretty calm about it, but my son is right there. She's not going for none of that." Suns guard Bradley Beal on his wife as she took to social media to address a fan heckling her husband to a point their six-year old was crying when the fan, according to her, said.… pic.twitter.com/TzyVoX1bO7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 28, 2025

It does not sound like the fan directed any of the taunts at Beal’s family. The comments obviously had an impact, however.

Suns fans have their sights set on Jimmy Butler, who is doing everything he can to force a trade from the Miami Heat. Beal would have to be included in any potential deal for Butler, but Beal has a full no-trade clause.

Even if Phoenix and Miami cannot work out a deal, at least one other team has emerged as a potential suitor for Beal.

Beal is in his second season with the Suns. He is averaging 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.