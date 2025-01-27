Jimmy Butler has ridiculous post on social media in response to latest suspension

Jimmy Butler may be enjoying his ongoing drama with the Miami Heat a little too much.

On Monday, the Heat announced that they were suspending Butler once again, this time indefinitely, after Butler walked out of a team practice (full details here). This is now Butler’s third suspension from Miami in less than a month, following a previous seven-game suspension for detrimental conduct and then a two-game suspension for missing a team flight.

Shortly after the news of his third suspension broke, Butler took to his Instagram Story with a ridiculous post. He posted an image and a video clip of the character Tommy (played by the late Thomas Mikal Ford) from the 1990s sitcom “Martin.”

Jimmy Butler’s latest post on IG comparing himself to Tommy from Martin pic.twitter.com/N1tYBukUi5 — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 27, 2025

NBA writer Chris Haynes shared the context behind Butler’s post. Tommy was often the butt of jokes during the show for not having a job. Thus, Butler, who is essentially jobless right now while he is on indefinite suspension, sees Tommy as an apt comparison for himself.

Butler’s situation in Miami continues to completely deterioriate ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Concerning details already emerged over the weekend about the incident that led to Butler’s second suspension, and now he has added a third suspension to the mix for good measure.

The six-time NBA All-Star Butler has long been known as one of the league’s biggest trolls. But this has gone well beyond troll territory at this point and into the realm of childishness and total unprofessionalism.