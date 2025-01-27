Report: New trade suitor emerging for Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns may be getting a fresh lifeline in their efforts to dump Bradley Beal before the trade deadline.

Speaking this week on “The Hoop Collective” podcast, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that a new suitor has recently had trade talks with the Suns over Beal — the Chicago Bulls.

“The Bulls and Suns have talked on the concept of Bradley Beal ending up in Chicago,” said Windhorst, per Arizona Sports. “[It] has been discussed.”

The Suns are trying to add disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline but need to find an outside taker for the three-time All-Star Beal because of salary-match reasons and because the Heat are not interested in adding Beal. If Chicago wants to absorb Beal as part of a three-team trade with Phoenix and Miami, they do have a big contract of their own in Zach LaVine to help facilitate it.

Of course, there are still a lot of roadblocks to overcome here, even if the Bulls are interested. Beal holds a full no-trade clause and may not green-light a move to a 19-27 Chicago team. Additionally, LaVine might not work in Miami alongside new franchise player Tyler Herro, meaning that a fourth team could have to get involved to take on LaVine. But the Bulls’ interest alone is definitely good news for the Suns, especially after their most realistic trade suitor for Beal seemingly bowed out a few days ago.