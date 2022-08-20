 Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo

August 20, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Brandon Ingram looking on

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) warms up before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason.

The New Orleans Pelicans forward Ingram looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week, having grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is the photo, which was reposted by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

The viral photo may have been slightly edited though, as another picture emerged of Ingram in the same setting looking a little less scruffy.

Any efforts to channel Denzel Washington in “He Got Game” aside though, Ingram is coming off a season where he was the big dog on the porch in New Orleans. He put up 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and a career-high 5.6 assists per game, getting rewarded with his first career playoff berth for his efforts.

It is unclear if Zion Williamson’s expected return next year will change that. But at least when it comes to his style, that is quite the transformation for the 24-year-old Ingram from what he looked like entering the league.

