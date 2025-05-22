Larry Brown Sports

Breakdown shows how close Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic MVP vote was

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking in
Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is officially the 2024-25 MVP, and he appears to have won the award fairly comfortably as well.

The NBA announced on Wednesday (after a lengthy wait) that the Thunder guard Gilgeous-Alexander had won this season’s Most Valuable Player Award. Gilgeous-Alexander beat out Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who finished second, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished third.

Shortly after the news broke, the NBA also shared the voting breakdown of the MVP race. Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic received all votes for first and second place (with the former earning 71 first-place votes and the latter earning the other 29).

You can see the full voting breakdown below.

Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-time winner, averaged a league-leading 32.7 points per game this season to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. Jokic had a slightly more well-rounded line with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game. But Gilgeous-Alexander’s Thunder were much more successful this season with 68 wins compared to 50 wins by Jokic’s Nuggets.

Those who voted for Gilgeous-Alexander are also likely feeling vindicated with the Thunder now coming off a second-round playoff series victory over the Nuggets. But Gilgeous-Alexander himself, even now that he is an official NBA MVP, has not been winning any new fans lately with his increasingly controversial style of play.

.
