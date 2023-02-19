 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 18, 2023

Brittney Griner lands deal with WNBA team for 2023 season

February 18, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Brittney Griner smiles

Mar 12, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner in attendance of the Phoenix Suns game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brittney Griner is officially returning to the WNBA following her release from Russia.

Josh Weinfuss and M.A. Voepel of ESPN reported on Saturday that Griner has agreed to a deal with the Phoenix Mercury. She is getting a one-year contract and will be playing for the Mercury during the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old Griner missed all of the 2022 WNBA season after being arrested at a Russian airport on drug smuggling charges in Feb. 2022. She was sentenced to nine years in prison but was released in December as part of a prisoner swap in which the United States agreed to release convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia.

Griner was drafted by the Mercury in 2013, making eight All-Star teams with them and helping the team win the WNBA title in 2014. The Mercury had shown Griner support all throughout her detainment, and now she has formally reunited with them for the 2023 season, which begins on May 19.

Article Tags

Brittney GrinerPhoenix Mercury
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus