Brittney Griner ejected following heated confrontation with WNBA official

Brittney Griner was ejected from the Atlanta Dream’s game against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night after she had another heated exchange with a WNBA official.

Griner was called for a foul while fighting for a rebound early in the third quarter of Atlanta’s 88-85 win at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. She was unhappy with the call and began arguing about it with referee Angelica Suffren, who assessed Griner a technical foul.

Rather than walking away, Griner continued to express her displeasure and tried to get into Suffren’s face as the ref was heading to the scorer’s table. A Dream came over to remove Griner from the situation, but it was too late.

Griner received a second technical foul and was ejected.

Brittney Griner received 2 techs and was ejected from the game for arguing with the referee 👀 pic.twitter.com/eNvjLhvE2o — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) July 31, 2025

It looked like contact was made with Suffren, which is likely why the second technical was called. The contact appeared to come when the Atlanta staffer stepped in to separate Griner from the official.

Griner, who finished with 4 points and 4 rebounds, continued to yell toward Suffren as Griner made her way to the locker room.

Griner has a history of berating officials when things don’t go her way. She even interrupted her own halftime interview during a game earlier this year to curse at an officiating crew.