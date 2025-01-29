Big news about Brittney Griner emerges

Some big news surrounding Brittney Griner emerged on Tuesday.

Griner has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Dream, meaning that she will be switching teams for the first time in her WNBA career.

Griner was the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2013 draft out of Baylor. She won the championship with Phoenix in 2014 and was a 9-time All-Star with the Mercury. But now, the 34-year-old two-time Defensive Player of the Year will be headed for a new team.

Griner averaged 17.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game last season with the Mercury. Phoenix went 19-21, which ranked them 7th in the standings. The Dream went 15-25 and were behind them at 8th.

Griner goes down as the leading rebounder and shot blocker in Phoenix Mercury history. She leaves second in points behind Diana Taurasi.

Before signing with Atlanta, Griner also reportedly received interest from the Las Vegas Aces.