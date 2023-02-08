Bronny and Bryce James sit next to interesting celebrity at Lakers game

Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest.

During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing some of the celebrities who were in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. They eventually showed Bryce and Bronny, and TNT added that the two were next to Nike founder Phil Knight.

LeBron has long had ties to Nike, so it’s not a big surprise that Knight was in attendance for the game. But it’s not too hard to see where some people might make a connection.

Bronny has not yet committed to a college, and Oregon is said to be high on his list. Knight went to Oregon and is a big booster for the Ducks.

This could be a greater sign foretelling where Bronny might end up.

In the end, all three were in attendance to witness the moment that LeBron broke the NBA record for most career points scored. With a fadeaway jumper in the third quarter, James had scored 36 points, helping him break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387 career points.