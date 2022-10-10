Bronny James following in father LeBron’s footsteps with 1 big business move

Bronny James is carrying on the family legacy in a major way.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported on Monday that the Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny has signed an NIL endorsement deal with Nike.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” Bronny said in a statement. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild. It really means a lot to me.”

Bronny, a four-star recruit who is currently a high school senior, turned 18 years old earlier this month, making him of legal age to enter into binding contracts. He has not decided where he will be attending college yet, but there may be one particular frontrunner for his services.

As for LeBron James, Bronny’s famous father, he has been signed to Nike since 2003 in one of the world’s most renowned athlete endorsement deals. Bronny was already following in LeBron’s footsteps on the court and is now doing so off the court as well.