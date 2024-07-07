Bronny James dealing with Summer League injury

Bronny James is already dealing with an injury during the NBA Summer League campaign, albeit a minor one.

The Los Angeles Lakers confirmed that James would be held out of Sunday’s game against Golden State with left knee swelling, according to Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Though the Lakers want to get James as many summer reps as possible, they did not feel it necessary to risk him in the second game of a back-to-back.

The Lakers’ next summer league game is Wednesday, and the expectation is that James will be ready to play that one.

All of the Lakers’ actions suggest that they really think Bronny has a future with the organization. They are handling him cautiously at this point, as a nagging injury would be the worst thing for his development.

Bronny scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes in his summer league debut Saturday.