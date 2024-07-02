Lakers make notable move with Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft last week, and all indications are that the 19-year-old’s roster spot is secure.

James is planning to sign a multi-year guaranteed rookie contract with the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. That means Bronny is beginning his professional career on the Lakers’ roster rather than in the developmental league.

Bronny James plans to sign a multiyear guaranteed rookie contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft starts his NBA career on the Lakers roster. pic.twitter.com/dRTgWxbGuO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2024

Bronny’s agent Rich Paul said weeks ago that the younger James would not be signing a two-way contract with a team. A two-way contract would mean Bronny spends time in the G-League and the NBA, which some would argue is the best thing for his development. That was never on the table, however.

With Bronny signing a guaranteed rookie contract, the stage is set for him and LeBron to become the first father-son duo to ever appear in an NBA game together.

Bronny, LeBron and Paul all tried to downplay the influence LeBron had over where Bronny was drafted, but there is no question the situation was manipulated on some level. There was one report that Paul threatened teams about potentially drafting Bronny.

It is also worth noting that Bronny averaged just 4.8 points per game as a freshman at USC and is not viewed as an above-average NBA prospect. Any other team that drafted him probably would have wanted him to spend time in the G-League. LeBron and Paul undoubtedly used their status to make sure that did not happen.