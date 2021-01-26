Nets trying to acquire JaVale McGee?

JaVale McGee already has three NBA championship rings. Now the Brooklyn Nets could be giving him an opportunity to go after No. 4.

Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Nets are interested in acquiring the Cleveland Cavaliers big man. Jason Dumas of KRON4 News took it a step further. He reported that Brooklyn is in “active” discussions with the Cavs to acquire the seven-footer McGee.

The 33-year-old McGee has looked good in limited time for Cleveland this season. He holds averages of 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game. McGee also provides interior defense and energy that the Nets sorely lack, especially off the bench. What is more is that he won back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018 with Nets star Kevin Durant on the Golden State Warriors.

Brooklyn still has three open roster spots after sending out four players to acquire James Harden. Big man Norvel Pelle is set to get one of those spots. But the Nets also have a taxpayer midlevel exception plus a disabled player exception for Spencer Dinwiddie to target a player like McGee with. McGee in Brooklyn could also lead to some juicy Eastern Conference playoff drama.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via cc by-sa 2.0