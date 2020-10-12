JaVale McGee throws some shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after Lakers win

JaVale McGee threw a little shade at Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to win the championship.

The Lakers winning the championship meant that Kostas Antetokounmpo, a reserve for the Lakers, got a championship ring. He became an NBA champion before his brother, Giannis. And Giannis has won two NBA MVP awards!

McGee reminded those watching his Instagram Live Sunday about that fact.

“Y’all talk about the Greek Freak. (Kostas) is the first one to win it! He’s the first one to win it! He’s the first one with a ring!” McGee said in the video.

McGee was celebrating and gets a bit of a pass for the trash talk.

But how does Giannis feel about things? He’s probably ecstatic for Kostas, but also a little jealous deep down. Kostas did at least represent their home country during the Lakers’ celebration.