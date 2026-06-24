Bucks are facing a sobering reality after trading Giannis Antetokounmpo

With Giannis Antetokounmpo off to South Beach , it is truly the end of an era for the Milwaukee Bucks .

Widely regarded as the best player in franchise history, Antetokounmpo’s departure greatly affects Milwaukee’s outlook. While not as impactful as the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, Bobby Portis , who is the other player headed to the Miami Heat as part of the trade, will also be missed by Bucks fans.

To some extent, the same can be said about Antetokounmpo’s brother, Thanasis.

About to become a free agent in the summer and not expected to be re-signed by the Bucks, Thanasis is nothing more than a cap hold for Milwaukee.

With the Antetokounmpo brothers and Portis gone, the last remnants of the Bucks’ unforgettable 2021 championship team are now gone, which was pointed out by Shams Charania of ESPN.

“With Portis included in the deal and Thanasis Antetokounmpo a free agent, no players from the Bucks’ 2021 title team remain in Milwaukee,” wrote Charania.

At the same time, Antetokounmpo’s exit gives the Bucks closure on a drama that dragged on for far too long.

The challenge now for the Bucks is to find a new identity and work their way up to become a legitimate NBA title contender again.