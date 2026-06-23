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Heat land Giannis Antetokounmpo in blockbuster trade

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Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court
Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The summer of Giannis Antetokounmpo has finally reached its climax.

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to trade Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in a deal widely rumored for the past month. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Bucks will receive Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, one pick swap, and a second-round pick in the exchange. Milwaukee is also sending Bobby Portis to Miami to match salaries.

The Heat’s No. 13 pick in Tuesday’s draft is among the three first-rounders headed to the Bucks’ draft coffers.

Giannis to the Heat seemed like the most likely scenario for the last several weeks before the trade was consummated. Miami was able to fend off the Boston Celtics, who were said to be dangling All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown in trade talks.

Boston and Miami were reportedly the final two teams in the running for Antetokounmpo, with Milwaukee opting for a package of youth and draft assets rather than one centered around Brown.

The Greek Freak posted a message on Monday afternoon that many read as a sign that a move was imminent in the hours leading up to the NBA draft.

The social media smoke definitely signaled some very real heat.

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