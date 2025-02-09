Bucks get tough injury news on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been sidelined with a calf injury, and it sounds like it will be a while longer before the Milwaukee Bucks star returns to the floor.

Antetokounmpo will be held out through the NBA All-Star break, according to multiple reports. Chris Haynes was told Giannis will miss 2-3 weeks with his calf strain, which Antetokounmpo sustained before Milwaukee’s game against the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday.

Giannis had sat out the Bucks’ previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder for rest purposes.

Antetokounmpo is not going to play in the NBA All-Star Game, which will be held on Feb. 16.

The Bucks got off to a poor start this season before turning things around. They are in the middle of another rough stretch, however, and have lost five of their last six games. Things won’t get any easier for Doc Rivers’ team now that Giannis is expected to miss several more games.

Antetokounmpo has missed nine games in total this season. The Bucks have gone 4-5 in those games.

Giannis, a two-time NBA MVP, is having another outstanding season with 31.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.