Report: Bucks interview prominent college coach for head coaching vacancy

The Milwaukee Bucks are casting a wide net in their search for a new head coach, and their latest interview is certainly an unorthodox one.

The Bucks interviewed Houston Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Sampson has spent the last nine seasons at Houston, where he has put together a 232-74 record and guided the team to a No. 1 seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Sampson has never been an NBA head coach, though he has served as an assistant with the Bucks and Houston Rockets. Bucks GM Jon Horst was a front office member when Sampson was on Scott Skiles’ Milwaukee staff between 2008 and 2011.

Given his lack of NBA experience and where the Bucks are at as an organization, Sampson would be a somewhat surprising choice to take over for Mike Budenholzer. A lot of their targets have been experienced NBA coaches, but clearly they are taking on a comprehensive search and are leaving no stone unturned.