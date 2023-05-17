 Skip to main content
Former NBA champion coach to interview with Bucks

May 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Frank Vogel looking on

Oct 10, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be looking for experience in their next head coach, and a new report suggests they are looking at another former NBA champion to fill the role.

The Bucks are set to interview former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The interview is expected to take place later this week.

Vogel guided the LeBron James-led Lakers to a title in 2020, only to lose his job two years later as the team struggled with injuries and a dysfunctional roster. James has still credited Vogel for the work done in Los Angeles, and Vogel definitely came out of that spell with his reputation improved.

Vogel has interest from at least one other team as well, so the Bucks may need to be aggressive if they want to land him.

