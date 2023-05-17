Former NBA champion coach to interview with Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks appear to be looking for experience in their next head coach, and a new report suggests they are looking at another former NBA champion to fill the role.

The Bucks are set to interview former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The interview is expected to take place later this week.

Former Lakers coach Frank Vogel is expected to interview for Milwaukee's head coaching vacancy this week, league sources say. More of my latest coverage from the NBA's Chicago draft combine: https://t.co/s3wfncOKlD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 17, 2023

Vogel guided the LeBron James-led Lakers to a title in 2020, only to lose his job two years later as the team struggled with injuries and a dysfunctional roster. James has still credited Vogel for the work done in Los Angeles, and Vogel definitely came out of that spell with his reputation improved.

Vogel has interest from at least one other team as well, so the Bucks may need to be aggressive if they want to land him.