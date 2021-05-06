Bucks likely to fire Mike Budenholzer?

Just two years after he won the Coach of the Year Award for them, the Milwaukee Bucks could be showing Mike Budenholzer the door.

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that there is significant pressure on Budenholzer heading into this postseason. The report adds that Budenholzer is likely gone if Milwaukee does not go on a deep playoff run.

The 51-year-old Budenholzer is in his third season as Bucks head coach. He led them to 60 wins and a conference finals berth in his Coach of the Year campaign in 2018-19. But last season saw Milwaukee suffer an embarrasing second-round exit at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Budenholzer has had the services of reigning back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout his tenure with the Bucks. Management has also provided him with enough supporting talent, including this season’s acquisitions of veterans Jrue Holiday and PJ Tucker.

But the East is even stronger now with powerhouses like the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. There are also some rising teams with upset potential such as the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks.

Just a few months ago, Budenholzer’s job was reported to be safe. But circumstances change very quickly in the NBA, and now Budenholzer is feeling the heat.