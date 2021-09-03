Bucks planning to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother too?

The Antetokounmpo family may be close to pulling off what LaVar Ball couldn’t — getting three brothers on the same NBA team.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ official Instagram page posted a series of pictures of their players shooting around in the gym Thursday. Included in the post was Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks even tagged Alex, who was wearing Milwaukee gear in the post. That prompted speculation that the Bucks could be on the verge of signing Alex.

Did the Bucks just signed @alex_ante34??? pic.twitter.com/TMN6XY8yCP — BIG MONEY JRUE NBA CHAMPION (@buckschampp) September 2, 2021

The 20-year-old Alex, a 6-foot-8 forward, played professionally in Spain last season. He was not picked in this year’s NBA Draft but proceeded to join the Sacramento Kings for Summer League. Alex was repping the Kings on social media as recently as a week ago.

In addition to middle brother Giannis, the Bucks already have second-oldest Antetokounmpo brother Thanasis, who returned to the team on a two-year contract this summer. Both players won the 2021 NBA title with Milwaukee. Kostas Antetokounmpo, the second-youngest brother, also won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 but now plays in France. Meanwhile, eldest Antetokounmpo brother Francis is the only one of them who is not a professional basketball player. He has played soccer professionally though.

NBA teams can carry up to 20 players on their roster through training camp as well as the preseason. The Bucks in particular still have one open two-way contract spot. Signing Alex would bring them one step closer to fulfilling Giannis’ well-known dream of playing with all of his brothers.