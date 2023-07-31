Little-known Bucks player posts incredible scoring total at pro-am game

Even those on the lowest rungs of the NBA totem pole can still produce some serious buckets.

Milwaukee Bucks forward MarJon Beauchamp went viral over the weekend for the explosive scoring performance that he put up during a pro-am game. Competing at The CrawsOver Pro-Am League in Seattle, Wash. (which was founded by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford), Beauchamp erupted for an absurd 83 points. That broke the CrawsOver’s all-time single-game scoring record, surpassing the 81 points that two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas poured in during a 2021 game.

Here were some highlights from Beauchamp’s performace that were shared by the NBA’s official Twitter page.

MarJon Beauchamp dropped a record 83 PTS tonight at @thecrawsover

The 22-year-old Beauchamp hasn’t really put himself on the NBA radar just yet. He was Milwaukee’s first-round draft pick (No. 24 overall) in 2022 but was mostly a benchwarmer as a rookie. Beauchamp averaged 5.1 points in 13.5 minutes per game during the regular season and only made two garbage-time appearances in the postseason for the Bucks.

But Beauchamp is formally introducing himself to a lot of basketball fans with that smoldering outing at the CrawsOver. We have seen some pretty massive NBA names compete at the CrawsOver through the years, and yet somehow Beauchamp just managed to outscore every single one of them.