Bulls announcer hilariously clowned Shannon Sharpe during broadcast

March 26, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Shannon Sharpe smiling

Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe in attendance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bulls announcer Stacey King went savage mode during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

In a contest with major playoff implications, the Bulls took down the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena by a final tally of 118-108. As the Bulls closed in on the victory, guard Patrick Beverley brutally trolled LeBron James (video here).

Beverley also had some words for Shannon Sharpe, who is a Lakers fanatic and was sitting courtside for the game.

The longtime Bulls commentator King got in on the fun too with a hilarious impression of Sharpe on the air. King did an absolutely spot-on rendition of Sharpe’s distinctive baritone voice and even nailed his famous “Skee-upp! Skee-upp!” in reference to FOX co-host Skip Bayless. Take a listen.

King, who played for the Bulls from 1989 to 1994 and was part of their first three-peat, is now known for his creative and enthusiastic calls in the booth. Sharpe shouldn’t feel too bad though because King will even clown on the Bulls’ own players when they deserve it.

